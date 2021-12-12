Brady left 'praying' after Cobblers' injury list grows

Shaun McWilliams.

Jon Brady admits he might resort to 'praying' in the hope his lengthy injury list eases over the next few days.

Shaun McWilliams and Kion Etete both missed Saturday's win at Harrogate Town, along with long-term absentees Michael Harriman, Dominic Revan, Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson.

And on Saturday Brady revealed striker Benny Ashley-Seal is also struggling with a problem picked up in training, whilst Aaron McGowan played through the pain barrier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Benny went down before the game so, not including the goalkeeper, we only had three outfield subs on the bench that were fit," said Brady.

"We will have to see with the missing players if we can get them back for next weekend.

"You add Benny into the mix and that goes up to seven players. To be without seven players and then give that performance, it's really pleasing.

"We'll let the dust settle and see how hard Michael (Bolger) can work in that physio room. Let's see and do a bit pf praying as well!"

Explaining Ashley-Seal's situation, Brady said: "In training on Friday, Benny had a clash with Aaron (McGowan) and he rolled his ankle and came off second best.

"Aaron fought through the pain barrier because he hobbled through the rest of training but came out and played the way he did.