Jon Brady punches the air in front of 2,200 delighted Cobblers fans at St Andrews

Jon Brady admitted he was left in a state of ‘shock’ after Mitch Pinnock scored a 97th-minute equaliser against Birmingham City on Saturday.

The League One title favourites were made to work hard by a gutsy Town display at St Andrews but three points looked to be heading their way after Jay Stansfield belatedly broke the deadlock 12 minutes into the second half.

The visitors did not go away though and one final attack in the 97th minute yielded a dramatic equaliser with Pinnock the hero in front of 2,200 overjoyed Cobblers supporters.

"To be honest I was in shock," said Brady. “But I always felt we would get one more chance and we put Waggy (Martyn Waghorn) and Neo (Dobson) up there. We asked them to stay further up the pitch and take a gamble.

"Waggy did brilliantly and what a moment for Neo to come on and make his league debut and be involved in that. It was one last Hail Mary from (Lee) Burgey and that made the difference, but you can't take anything away from Mitch's strike – it was a brilliant finish."

Brady reserved special praise for Pinnock, adding: "The value we have got from Mitch over the years has been phenomenal. He can play anywhere and he's a good footballer but the one thing he always does is give you every single thing he's got.

"What a great moment for him at the end and what a moment for the team and the fans and for everyone back home."

After taking a lot of stick following their FA Cup defeat to Kettering, this was the perfect way for Cobblers to bounce back.

"They dominate possession but we disrupted them brilliantly,” Brady added. "It feels like a win, especially after the week we've had and what happened last weekend. To give that back to the fans and give them that memory for those who were here, it feels good.

"We took a lot of flak and sometimes you have to take it on the chin and dig in and that's what the club's about and that's what those players are about and I'm really proud of them."