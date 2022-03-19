Brady left frustrated as he feels Cobblers deserved reward from Rovers clash

Louis Appere battles for the ball in the Cobblerrs' clash with Bristol Rovers

A goal after just 38 seconds from Gas striker Harry Anderson proved to be the decisive moment as Cobblers went down 1-0.

Fraser Horsfall gifted the visitors their early breakthrough as his short back pass was seized upon by Anderson, but Brady felt his team then did more than enough to earn some reward from the game.

Jon Guthrie and Mitch Pinnock both hit the bar with efforts, while visiting keeper James Belshaw made a great save from Paul Lewis as Town drew a blank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Overall in the game, we have hit the woodwork twice, Paul Lewis has a great snapshot in the box and their keeper pulls off a hell of a save," said Brady.

"I think we have at least done enough to get a point, if not get the win.

"What I am really proud about today is that my players kept working really hard, dominated most of the game, and the fans stuck with us throughout.

"They really drove us on and it was great they did stick with us and show that togetherness.

"I said to the players after the game, that if you give that type of effort you usually deserve to get something out of the game.

"It doesn't change our perspective on what we are trying to do and what we need, the amount of wins we need.

"The number of games left is getting shorter, but the number of wins we need doesn't change, and we can go on a run to do that."

On the only goal of the game, the Town boss said: "When you are playing the in-form team in the league, you can't afford to give them a goal head start after 30 seconds, and that gave us a mountain to climb.

"But what we have to take confidence from is that we have dominated a team that has risen up the league and is the most in-form team in the division.

"They had three tame shots from distance, no clear chances, and we have had all the clear chances and dominated most of the game.