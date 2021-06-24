Brady: 'Leader' Guthrie will help Cobblers 'on and off the field'

Jon Guthrie. Picture: Pete Norton.

Manager Jon Brady is confident centre-back Jon Guthrie will prove an astute signing for the Cobblers both on and off the football pitch.

The 28-year-old has joined the club from SPL outfit Livingston and will bring plenty of qualities with him, according to Brady.

The defender won three Player of the Year awards during his time in Scotland but has decided to move back to England for family reasons.

"We are delighted Jon is joining us," said Brady. "He is an experienced central defender who is big and strong and dominant in the air. Not only that, but he reads the game well too.

“I also really like that he is a left-footed central defender and that gives the defensive unit good balance.

“He has a good amount of experience, having played nearly 300 games across League One and League Two in England and also in the SPL up in Scotland.

"He is an organiser, a leader in the dressing room and someone who has developed his game and has become a goal threat at set-plays in the last few years, as his record shows.