‘You don't want to lose a player like him and we have everything in place to keep him anyway.’

Jon Brady says he is ‘running out of superlatives’ to describe Sam Hoskins after the talismanic forward was named League One Player of the Month for November.

Hoskins scored three goals in three games, plus an assist, last month to take his tally for the season to 11 – only two players in the division have more – and 86 in 359 matches across eight and a half years at the club.

"I think we've run out of superlatives to describe Sam and rightly he’s won the Player of the Month award given that he scored three goals, including two winners, and an assist on top of that,” said Brady.

Jon Brady and Sam Hoskins

"He keeps delivering week in, week out. People talk about his goals but you also see his attitude and his desire and work-rate to chase back and get behind the ball – it’s exceptional. He does so much for the team, there are so many strings to his bow and he leads in a fantastic way.”

Asked if he’s been surprised by just how well Hoskins has adapted to League One, Brady responded: “Knowing his finishing ability and his movement, no, I’m not surprised.

"He constantly finds new and different ways to score and that’s what a goalscorer does – they’re never standing still and they’re always on the move looking for that opening. He has the intelligence to do that and he also has the calmness in key moments to score important goals for us.

"I think having his baby and becoming a father has taken him to another level, and to have that composure in front of goal is a special quality.”

Cobblers will no doubt receive enquiries for Hoskins when the transfer window opens next month but the club are in a strong position having recently tied him down to a new contract, which runs until the summer of 2026.

Brady added: "It's great to have tied down Sam and someone would have to come in with a serious offer – over a million – for us to even think about it because he's shown so much quality and he's right up there with the leading goalscorers in the division.