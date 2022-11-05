Brady laments costly mistake and poor finishing after Cobblers are knocked out of the FA Cup by Chesterfield

Cobblers boss Jon Brady lamented one costly mistake and a series of bad misses after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by losing 1-0 to National League side Chesterfield on Saturday.

Armando Dobra’s exquisite finish after 14 minutes, the result of some poor play in Town’s defence, was enough to send the Spireites through to round two after Mitch Pinnock, Ben Fox and Kieron Bowie all spurned good chances to force a replay.

"It’s hugely disappointing,” said Brady. “Obviously we wanted a cup run but they have scored with their only one shot on target in the whole match and it came through a mistake from us. We tried to play out but they intercepted and Dobra bends it into the top corner and you give yourself an uphill battle away from home.

Jon Brady

"We created five really good chances, we hit the bar and the post, but we don’t put the ball in the net and that’s a cup tie and that’s what happens sometimes in the FA Cup if you don’t put those type of chances away and unfortunately we are on the end of a loss today.