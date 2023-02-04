Cobblers boss Jon Brady labelled referee Bobby Madden ‘an absolute disgrace’ for sarcastically clapping Shaun McWilliams when the midfielder was down injured during Saturday’s goalless draw with Walsall.

The incident came early in the second-half when McWilliams was injured in a tackle and stayed down seemingly in pain. The ball went out of play for a throw-in but Madden allowed Walsall to continue and they so nearly scored seconds later when Tom Knowles prodded wide of the far post. McWilliams eventually got to his feet, at which point Madden clapped him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They had their one big chance when Knowles hit it wide but I don’t know what the referee is doing there,” said Brady.

Shaun McWilliams

"Shaun is down on the floor, he’s injured and the ref waves play on. Everyone has to hear this – the referee claps Shaun when Shaun gets up. It’s a disgrace, an absolute disgrace. I don’t what he’s thinking or what he’s doing.

"He should see Shaun is down and they shouldn’t get that chance. He’s on the floor, rolling around and the referee is responsible for the wellbeing for every player on the pitch.