Brady labels performance against Mansfield as Cobblers' best of the season despite defeat

Jon Brady described Cobblers’ performance against Mansfield Town as their ‘best of the season’ despite going down to a 2-0 defeat.

Town dominated the first half at Sixfields and played some attractive, free-flowing football in doing so, but they were let down by poor finishing. Mitch Pinnock and Cameron McGeehan – twice – missed good chances before Tariqe Fosu was denied by Christy Pym from the penalty spot.

The Stags goalkeeper was in inspired form throughout and continued to make saves in the second half, and the visitors were more clinical at the other end as goals from Will Evans and Aaron Lewis sealed all three points.

"The performance was there,” said Brady. “In my opinion that was our best performance of the season so far, certainly in terms of how we played on the ball and the chances we created.

"We could easily have been two or three goals up at half-time. The penalty is a big moment. If we score that I think we would have been in control but we miss it and then we concede at the start of the second half and we’re chasing the game.

"We opened up more and more and they got some good chances because of that but we’re not going to sit back. We’re going to go for it and try and get back into the game and we had some more great chances in the second half but again we didn’t put them into the back of the net. But there are lots of positives for us.”