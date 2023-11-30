Brady labels Blackpool win as one of Cobblers' best during his time at the club

‘I'm just so pleased with how we played and I’m delighted for the players and the fans.’

Jon Brady

Jon Brady labelled Tuesday’s triumph at Blackpool as one of Northampton’s ‘biggest wins’ during his seven years at the club.

Since Brady was appointed Under-16s coach in 2016, followed by several years in charge of the Under-18s before getting the top job in 2021, Cobblers have struggled in the third tier, often bouncing between League One and League Two.

But they reached the lofty heights of 13th on Tuesday when upsetting promotion-chasing Blackpool thanks to goals from Sam Hoskins and Kieron Bowie. It’s the first time they’ve won three successive League One games since January 2018.

"In my time here, even going back to when I was youth team coach, I think that must be one of the biggest and best wins this club have had at this level,” said Brady after the win at Bloomfield Road.

"To go away to a team who should be getting automatic promotion with the resources they've got and the players they've got, and for us to do that to them, I'm just so pleased with how we played and I’m delighted for the players and the fans.

"The players have to be commended first and foremost because they stuck to how we wanted to play and they showed discipline and work-rate and willingness to work for each other and to a man everyone did their bit and played really well.”

After being thumped 4-0 by Derby less than a month ago, and also finding themselves two down inside 20 minutes against Bolton, Tuesday’s performance and result was proof that Cobblers can go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the division.

"It shows to the players that they can compete with these teams,” Brady added. “Obviously we had the disappointment of Derby away but other than that we have been in every single game.

"We made five changes from the Derby game to the Blackpool game and it makes such a difference when we can keep players fit. Again we had eight or nine out on Tuesday and we still manage a performance like that – the spirit of the group is brilliant.