Brady knows who his captain will be next season

Manager Jon Brady says he ‘pretty much knows’ who will captain the Cobblers next season – but he won’t be giving anything away just yet.

Joseph Mills was the obvious choice to be club captain in pre-season 12 months ago but it came as more of a surprise when Fraser Horsfall was named as his deputy. The 25-year-old defender ended up leading out Town for the majority of last season following a long-term injury to Mills.

Mills retired at the end of the campaign while Horsfall’s departure to Stockport was confirmed last week, leaving Brady without a captain going into the new season.

Jon Brady

He said: "I have thought about the captaincy and I pretty much know who will be our captain next season but you won't find that out until probably the first game of the season!

"As always, we want leaders all over the pitch - that's what we are trying to get in at the moment."

One potential candidate to skipper Town next season is homegrown midfielder Shaun McWilliams, who recently signed a new two-year contract at Sixfields.

"We were really pleased to see Shaun sign a new deal,” said Brady. “The most pleasing thing for me was Shaun's form last season and the way he played and how he developed in possession.

"Everyone knows what Shaun can do out of possession but on the ball he really grew throughout the season. For a homegrown boy who has been through our academy, it's extremely important that we kept hold of Shaun.