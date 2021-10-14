Brady knows what Cobblers must fix to end poor run and start scoring

Jon Brady.

Cobblers have put in the hard yards in training this week in a bid to solve their goal woes.

Town did find the net through Sam Hoskins at Hartlepool United last weekend but failure to convert other good chances cost them dear.

And with so much of the focus on their misfiring strikers, Cobblers have been hard at work on the training pitch.

“The players have worked in units this week and they have reflected themselves because I wanted them to realise the outcomes and what they did well and what they can do better,” explained Jon Brady.

“Mostly, the answers were there, so it’s great to see that they know what needs to be done and it’s just small tweaks.

“It may not seem that small because they look like large errors in the game but it’s just tweaks to sort and get right and I feel if we can get them right, we will start seeing positive results again.

“We have worked and worked and worked and it’s now making sure we do it when it counts on matchday.”

Brady’s focus has been on the quality of the final pass or cross, as well as decision-making when in possession.

Brady added: “You look at all the stats from Saturday, we had so many more entries into the final third than them but it’s just that final bit of quality to make sure we finish with a good cross or shot.

“We also don’t want the opposition to come back on us on the counter so there are certain things we need to do make the game is not as stretched.

“I always want us to be more aggressive and we need to score more, we know that, Sam Hoskins alone had four efforts at the weekend and Kion (Etete) also had a couple close moments.

“But it can’t just be those two, it’s got to be others who step up to the plate as well and the delivery needs to be better, not just aimless crosses but balls with finesse into the right areas and players attacking it.

“We were well beaten by Sutton but we feel no other team has really outstripped us and we just have to make our opportunities count.

“We’ve got to make sure we understand when to retain the ball and when to penetrate instead of letting the game become like a tennis match where it’s back and fourth, back and fourth.

“We need to control games and make better decisions. We do that in training but the players need to implement that on matchday with better decision-making.