Brady knows Cobblers must 'eradicate' their slow starts ahead of Burton Albion test

Cobblers have conceded in the opening 15 minutes in each of their last five games across all competitions, falling behind on every occasion.

They were 2-0 down with half-an-hour played against Derby County, Bristol Rovers and Bolton Wanderers, and trailed to a ninth-minute goal in Saturday’s FA Cup first round defeat to Barrow.

Cobblers can ill-afford a similarly poor start when they entertain 14th-placed Burton Albion in a crucial League One contest at Sixfields this weekend.

Jon Brady

"We go to Derby and it's not the performance we wanted to deliver, and that's especially frustrating because it's probably the biggest stage we've played on in the last two and a bit years,” admitted Brady.

"Against Barrow, we didn't start well enough and first and foremost we need to eradicate those slow starts because it's too soft and we need to stop that.

"Momentum is huge in football and we need to gain that momentum and use it and continue throughout the game.

"That's something we have been really good at in the past – starting well, carrying momentum and finishing games off properly. That's what we need to get back to.

"Like we said before the Derby game, our performances were really strong and consistent, so we know we're capable of being hugely competitive at this level – you saw that against Peterborough and in other games.

"It'll be a tough challenge on Saturday because Burton have done well at this level for many years, but if we're at our best, we can get a result.”

Burton did not win any of their first seven league games this season but five wins in the next seven propelled them above the Cobblers.

Dino Maamria’s side have stuttered a little of late, not winning any of their last four in all competitions, but they are nicely placed in 14th ahead of Saturday’s meeting at Sixfields.

"You see what Burton have done – they've turned their form round and they've got their best players back,” Brady added.

"At the start of the season, they had six or seven out and it really impacted them, but those players are back and it's made a difference.

"Burton are organised. They have been known to sit quite deep and try and break through the pace of their wide men and they make it quite stuffy. We're expecting something along those lines.

"They've only lost two of their last 11, which is fantastic for this level, and it's pushed them up the table, but we'll be working hard to get the right result on Saturday.