Brady keeping his feet on the ground after scintillating Cobblers move into top three

Jon Brady salutes the Cobblers fans at Brisbane Road. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was keeping his feet planted firmly on the ground after witnessing his side’s brilliant win over Leyton Orient which put them back into pole position in the race for automatic promotion from League Two.

A scintillating first-half performance at Brisbane Road saw Town take 3-0 and 4-1 leads with the front four of Sam Hoskins, Mitch Pinnock, Louis Appere and Josh Eppiah giving Orient all manner of problems.

Pinnock’s screamer broke the deadlock 19 minutes in before Eppiah netted his first goals for the club either side of Jon Guthrie’s eighth of the season, which predictably came from a set-piece.

Orient had won six out of eight before this game and they did rally with goals from Theo Archibald and Jordan Brown but in the end the away side’s victory was both impressive and well-deserved.

With Port Vale and Sutton United losing and Bristol Rovers only drawing, Cobblers’ fate is now in their hands. Two wins from their final two games, against Eexter and Barrow, would guarantee promotion back to League One.

"It’s just another step towards where we want to be, simple as that,” said a level-headed Brady. “I thought our performance in the first-half was really controlled.

"We were very clinical in what we did and how we took our chances and it could have been even more.

"We worked on a lot of things in training and the boys implemented them so well and that’s really pleasing.

"We were controlled in the way that we pressed and that was really good but overall we’re just happy to get the three points.

"Let’s have it right, Orient have won six out of the last eight and they are a good side with some really good players and this has been a very tough place for teams to come since Richie Wellens took over.