Brady keeping a level head after praising Cobblers in win over Hartlepool

There was no danger of Cobblers boss Jon Brady getting carried away after his side maintained a place in League Two's top three with victory over Hartlepool United on Saturday.

After a mixed run of form, goals in either half from Sam Hoskins and Chanka Zimba, his first for the club, coupled with an 18th clean sheet of the season secured a much-needed win and kept Town in front of the chasing pack in a hotly-contested promotion race.

"It's a good three points for us and an excellent home win," said Brady. "It was a good performance but we won't get carried away with it.

"As I said after we lost last weekend, we are not going to get too high or too low. People can hype up the games but for us it's just about grinding out results every week.

"I'd like to compliment Hartlepool because they are a really good footballing side and they have been on a fine run of form and I thought they played really well today.

"We had to be controlled and disciplined in our approach and the way we played and overall I think we did that well.

"We did get opened up once or twice but mostly we controlled the way we pressed and we held a strong line at the front and made them try and play through us.