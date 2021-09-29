Brady keen to be more attacking without sacrificing Cobblers' defensive solidity

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admits it is a fine line to tread between taking more of an attack-minded approach to games without compromising his side's defensive solidity.

Town kept five clean sheets in their first seven league games of the season, winning three of those games 1-0 to briefly sit third in Sky Bet League Two.

But they then opened up, creating a hatful of chances during the 1-1 draw with Swindon Town before scoring two goals on the road for the first time at Salford City.

However, in the same game, they conceded twice for only the second time in nine league games this season, exemplifying the tricky balancing act Brady is trying to strike.

"We built on a really strong, solid foundation at the start of the season and I feel, with any new team you bring together, I would rather build on the defensive side first," explained Brady.

"As the weeks go by, we have focused more on the attacking play but there is trade-offs all the time and I would still like to keep those clean sheets week in, week out because I think success is built on that

"We obviously want to create more and it's just trying to find that fine balance.

"You've probably seen the full-backs play a bit higher, the midfielders arriving in the box and the opposite wide men getting in the box - as Mitch Pinnock did on Saturday - and things like that are pleasing to see.

"But we have to make sure on transition we get back in and we're strong and we counter-press really hard so it's trying to get the balance all over the pitch.

"I feel our football and the way we're playing is getting closer to where we want it to be and there's been improvement in it."

Cobblers created enough chances to beat Swindon comfortably and they also started strongly at Salford before the home side came back into the game.

"It doesn't always happen and it's not going to be perfect but I do feel we are moving the ball better and we're playing better in moments," Brady added.

"With that, we're opening up a little bit more and you saw that because we conceded two goals on Saturday, which is not something we want to happen.

"But with the way we're playing and our delivery into the box, it's positive and it's getting there.

"We're fifth after nine games. A few minutes before the end on Saturday we were second and that's how tight this league is.