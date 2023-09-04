News you can trust since 1931
Brady keen to avoid repeat of previous mistakes after Cobblers 'miss out' on deadline day

‘We’re not going to do that again.’
By James Heneghan
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Cobblers boss Jon Brady makes his point to fourth official Dean Treleaven during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Wycombe Wanderers at Sixfields on September 02, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Cobblers boss Jon Brady makes his point to fourth official Dean Treleaven during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Wycombe Wanderers at Sixfields on September 02, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Cobblers boss Jon Brady makes his point to fourth official Dean Treleaven during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Wycombe Wanderers at Sixfields on September 02, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Manager Jon Brady admitted Cobblers ‘missed out’ on one or two players in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The Town boss had made no secret of his desire to add attacking reinforcements to his squad in the week or so before Friday’s deadline, saying: "We would certainly like to add to our offensive line and we’re working really hard on things. We’re hoping it comes to fruition.”

The club were tracking a couple of targets but neither ended up at Sixfields – one went to a League One rival – and whilst there were opportunities to sign other players on deadline day, Brady didn’t want to bring in someone just for the sake of it.

Last January, the club swooped for Tete Yengi and D’Margio Wright-Phillips in the final hours of the window but the pair made only one start between them across the rest of the season.

"Obviously we would have liked that player before the deadline,” admitted Brady. “But in the end it wasn’t the right business for us to do on the last day.

"We did that last January and we weren’t happy with it and we’re not going to do that again. We did have some targets, we latched onto them two or three weeks ago but in the end we missed out for whatever reason. It is what it is.”

