Brady just wants consistency after admitting Cobblers' goal against Hartlepool shouldn't have stood

Jon Brady says all he’s asking for is some ‘consistency’ from referees and officials after accepting Cobblers’ equaliser against Hartlepool United on Saturday also shouldn’t have stood.

Brady was raging at the officials after full-time at Victoria Park following Josh Umerah’s offside goal in the first-half and Euan Murray’s dangerous challenge on Jack Sowerby early in the second, which only saw yellow.

However, whilst he remained frustrated at those decisions, once he had time to watch the game back, he did admit Town were also fortunate with their goal. The ball was still in motion when Mitch Pinnock took a quick corner to Marc Leonard, whose cross was scrambled in by Sam Hoskins.

Jon Brady

Nonetheless, Brady believes his side have had a rough deal with refereeing decisions in recent months and hopes they are owed some luck between now and the end of the season.

"Both goals on the day were big talking points and when I look back at the video, their goal is offside and our goal shouldn't have been allowed either,” Brady admitted. “It could have been a boring 0-0!

"But there were three big decisions and we felt their lad should have been sent off for an arm into Jack's face. These inconsistencies are happening week in, week out.

"That's two weeks in a row where we have been punished with two players having to come off (Jack Sowerby injured and Aaron McGowan sent off) and a player for the opposition who should have been sent off but hasn't been.

"We feel we are being punished but it's the inconsistency within the decision-making which is frustrating to take. We hope, somehow, it evens itself out because I feel we are due a bit of luck.

"You're always hopeful it will improve and you go into every game expecting the best. I think we all understand that there will be errors and referees are human beings but it's become a regular occurence.

