Brady: It will take time for Cobblers to play the way we want to

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady says it will 'take time' for the Cobblers to play the way he wants them to after Saturday's disappointing performance against Rochdale.

With so many changes in the playing squad and among the coaching staff this summer, a period of transition at the start of the season was somewhat inevitable.

Three straight wins in the opening week may have suggested Cobblers were further along the curve than they actually are, and Saturday's defeat at Sixfields was a reality check.

Brady and his players went through what went wrong on the training ground on Monday, and Tuesday's visit of AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup provides a chance to put things right.

"It's a good opportunity to bounce back against AFC Wimbledon, who have started the season well, and we're looking forward to playing them at home," said Brady.

"We've won three out of four, a 75 per cent win ratio, which is a good start to the season in anyone's book, but we know Saturday wasn't to the level that we know we can perform at.

"We can be better in certain areas, both in and out of possession, and we have highlighted that and worked on that today (Monday) and we also ran through it on the video.

"But it's still a new group. We'e only been working together for eight weeks and we're trying to embed our principles.

"It's not always going to go our way because you have opposition that are trying to stop you and nullify you, but we know it will take time for us to play the way we want to play and how we want to implement our game and the way we play against the opposition.

"It's a good start and we're looking to build on that. We want to win every game and we go to win every game and we don't accept our performance for the loss at the weekend. We will keep working hard to try and rectify that but it's one loss and losing is the best way to learn about yourself.