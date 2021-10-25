Brady: It was a 'special moment' to celebrate Tranmere win with Cobblers supporters

Jon Brady applauds Cobblers' supporters.

Celebrating Saturday's superb victory over Tranmere Rovers with Cobblers' away supporters at Prenton Park was a 'special moment' for manager Jon Brady and his players.

Around 500 Town fans made the long trip up to Merseyside and they were rewarded with a fabulous performance and victory, Cobblers' third in succession.

Kion Etete and Sam Hoskins struck the decisive goals after half-time, and once the full-time whistle sounded, Brady and the players made their way over to celebrate with supporters.

The three points lifted Cobblers up to third place ahead of three successive home games in three different competitions, starting with Carlisle United in the league on Saturday.

"Hopefully we get a big crowd next week but I was really pleased with the fans who supported us at Tranmere," said Brady.

"The noise they brought drove us on and it was brilliant and we hugely appreciate that because it's a hell of a long way for them to come.

"We're just so pleased that we could give a performance like that back to them.

"I went over to thank them for their support because we massively appreciate it and to produce a performance like that, it was a special moment to share it with the fans.

"All the players went over at the end and wanted to enjoy that moment with the fans because they put in a lot of hard work."

Brady was involved in one or two flash points in the first-half on Saturday, with Rovers skipper Peter Clarke appearing particularly frustrated.

"That was fun, wasn't it?," Brady said. "But I've got massive respect for him because he's an absolute warrior and he's the ultimate professional.