Jon Brady

Jon Brady has warned his players they must not ‘dwell’ on their victory over league leaders Stevenage ahead of tonight’s game against Sutton United at Sixfields.

Town picked up an impressive four points from successive away games at the division’s current top two last week and now have back-to-back home fixtures against 14th-placed Sutton this evening and 18th-placed Newport County at the weekend.

"The win on Saturday felt good but what we can't do is dwell on that,” said Brady. “We have to move forward and look at the Sutton game and respect them as opponents because they are a good side and it will be a tough challenge.

"We have now played three of the other top five away from home. It's only Mansfield we haven't played away but we won at Swindon and Stevenage and got a draw at Leyton Orient with 10 men for half the game.

"To come away with seven points from nine from those games is really strong and has got to give us confidence, but on Tuesday we need to compartmentalise and play the moment and not live off previous results. Consistency is the key to success and if we keep being consistent in what we do and how we do it, we have a chance to be competing at the top end of the table.”

With Ben Fox still suspended, Sam Hoskins an injury doubt and one or two others struggling with knocks, Cobblers could again be light on numbers against Sutton. Danny Hylton may also be banned.

"It's had to be a real squad game for us this season,” Brady added. “On average we have had six or seven players out each week which is a third of our squad.

"Everyone played their part on Saturday and when you get your opportunity, you have to take it. There will be lulls at times and you think 'why aren't they performing?' but it's a long season – 46 games plus FA Cup, Papa John's, League Cup, pre-season.

"There are going to be dips here and there and sometimes you do scratch your head but more often than not we are coming out on top and at the moment we are the league's top scorers.”

Sutton impressed everyone in their debut EFL campaign last season and only narrowly missed out on the play-offs. They lost some key players in the summer and have had a mixed start to the current season.

Brady continued: "Sutton didn't shock me last season. I remember saying they would be there or thereabouts. Matt Gray and Jason Goodliffe have done very well and they have a way of playing and a shape they have stuck to which works for them.