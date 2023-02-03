Brady issues rallying cry to Cobblers fans ahead of tough test against 'physical' Walsall

Jon Brady has reiterated the vital role Cobblers supporters can play over the remaining 19 games of the season, starting against Walsall at Sixfields this weekend.

Town have not played at home in over a month and there’s only been one Saturday afternoon fixture at Sixfields – Tranmere Rovers on December 3 – in over three months, going all the way back to the end of October.

That’s been due to a combination of poor weather and just the unusual way the fixtures have fallen, however a good crowd is expected on Saturday as Cobblers look to build on last week’s win at Barrow.

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Northampton Town manager Jon Brady applaudes the Fans at the end of the Sky Bet League Two between Crawley Town and Northampton Town at Broadfield Stadium on August 16, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"It has been frustrating not to play at home but we can't help the weather,” said Brady. "We have the best away record in the league but we want to start putting more wins on the board at home. There are 19 games to go and we are really looking forward to playing at home again this weekend.

"I asked the crowd to really get behind us before, when we played against Orient, it was a bit of a rallying call. Whether we're down in a game, we're drawing or we’re winning, we really need them to be the 12th man between now and the end of the season.

"That will help kick us on. I hear it's close to a packed house on Saturday and we need that atmosphere and for them to really get behind us.”

Walsall are coming off successive 1-0 defeats to Leicester City in the FA Cup and Salford City in the league on Tuesday, but they somewhat bullied Cobblers back in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

"Walsall had a great run in the FA Cup and they have been in fantastic form since we played them,” Brady added. "They still have a couple of games to catch up on the rest of the league and they have just signed Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens which shows they are not messing about and they are having a right go.

"Away at their place, they were big, strong and physical and beat us up in the first-half and it was a tough challenge. We banged on the door in the second-half but couldn't get that equaliser so we know how tough this game will be.

"But I know we can stand up to it. A couple of weeks later we went to Stevenage and beat them and we are still the only team to win at their place this season.

"We know how physical the game is going to be and you look through their side, they have eight or nine players who are at least six foot and they don't mess about.