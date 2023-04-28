Brady issues another rallying cry to Cobblers fans ahead of Bradford City's visit to Sixfields

Jon Brady

Cobblers supporters once again have a significant role to play as their team attempts to secure automatic promotion to League One at Sixfields this weekend, says manager Jon Brady.

A sold-out Sixfields will be rocking for Bradford City’s visit on Saturday and Brady wants the home faithful to be in full voice as his team chase the victory they need to confirm a top-three finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a cliche but the fans have been the 12th man for us over the last four or five games and it will be important that they create that wall of sound again on Saturday and really drown out Bradford's support,” said Brady.

"We just keep needing that support behind us. It's very special at the moment and we have tried to build that connection with the fans over the last two and a bit years.

"We talk about that connection and the fans are watching players on that pitch playing out of position and giving absolutely everything they've got. They can't ask for much more than what they are seeing out there from this group of players at the moment and we just need them in fine voice again.”

Coming off a heavy workload, Cobblers looked a little jaded against Harrogate last time out, but a week off should allow them to rest and recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just getting the balance right and making sure those that need it do a little bit more individual work than collective work,” Brady added. "Some players in our squad have never played Saturday-Tuesday in the EFL and people don't realise these things.

"It's important to manage the group and we've had to manage a lot considering all that's happened with the injuries but you have to find the balance across the board.”

On facing Mark Hughes’ Bantams, who are currently seventh, Brady said: "Bradford have been right up there themselves and they've earned the right to be in this position so it's two good sides going against each other.

"It'll be a tough game, we understand that, but we're in good form at home and we feel confident and we look forward to the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad