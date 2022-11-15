There has been ‘no contact’ between Luton Town and Northampton regarding manager Jon Brady following speculation linking him with the top job at the Hatters.

Luton, who are currently 10th in the Championship after narrowly missing out on promotion to the top flight last season, lost manager Nathan Jones last week when he was appointed by Premier League Southampton.

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil, former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley and ex-Watford head coach Rob Edwards have all been heavily linked with the Hatters since Jones’ departure, but on Monday Brady’s name emerged as a potential candidate.

Jon Brady

O’Neil, Critchley and Edwards remain the frontrunners but Brady’s odds were cut to 10/1 on Tuesday morning, however when asked about it at his press conference later in the day, he reaffirmed his commitment to the Cobblers.

He said: "Late last night (Monday) one of my mates sent me a text and that was the first I knew about it!