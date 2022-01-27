Brady insists he will not panic buy in final days of the transfer window

Jon Brady insists he will not make the mistake of other managers and rush into last-minute signings that would only ‘paper over the cracks’ following a frustrating week in the transfer window.

Brady made Peterborough attacker Idris Kanu his third signing of the month on Wednesday but the club have also ‘narrowly’ missed out on a couple of top targets.

However, whilst he is well aware of the need to strengthen his attack, Brady would rather work with what he has than panic buy.

“We’ll keep working hard but I’m very keen to get the right fit at this football club and if we don’t, I’m not going to chase someone that would just paper over the cracks,” said the Town boss.

“I’m not going to do that because I want to make sure we look after our football club and we do the right thing and we get the right fit.

“And if we don’t get the right fit, I have a group of players here who are working extremely hard.

“These lads have worked so hard to put themselves in a great position and I’m more than happy with the group I have instead of just getting a player in that doesn’t fit or isn’t going to improve us.

“I’ve seen that done before and I’m not going to do that at our football club.”

With Chanka Zimba ruled out for six weeks, Cobblers only have two out-and-out strikers fit and available at present – Benny Ashley-Seal and Danny Rose, who have two league goals between them this season.

But with his team fifth in League Two and having played fewer games than some promotion rivals, Brady has faith in his current options.

He added: “Since Christmas, we have played three of the top six in League Two and we were right in those games. We were beating Swindon 2-1 and had we been at our full fitness like we are now, I would have expected us to go on and win that game.