Brady insists he has 'no fear' of fielding teenage talent in Cambridge Cup clash

Miguel Ngwa was one of six teenagers to start for the Cobblers against Brighton on Tuesday night (Picture: Pete Norton)

The Cobblers boss has been dealing with something of an illness and injury crisis at Sixfields in the past week or so, with his senior squad numbers decimated.

That led to him fielding no fewer than six teenagers in Tuesday night's Papa John's Trophy defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s, including 15-year-old Josh Tomlinson who became the youngest first team player in the club's history.

Things are improving on the availability front and Brady is anticipating the return of senior players for the first round date with the Us, but he is adamant that if he needs to turn to the Town kids again, then he will.

15-year-old Josh Tomlinson became the club's youngest ever player in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton

It is highly likely there will be a strong contingent of academy players in the squad again, especially as FA Cup rules allow teams to use FIVE substitutes, with NINE replacements allowed to be on the bench.

"The other night showed that, although we wanted to win the game, the match wasn't really about the result first and foremost," said Brady, who was delighted the the performance of the team in the last-gasp 2-1 defeat.

"It was about giving people the opportunity, and these young players have deserved the opportunity over time.

"I am a big believer of playing round pegs in round holes, so not trying to shuffle too much around.

"If we have to, and the other night showed this, they've got no fear and we have no fear of playing them, and that's a real positive."

Another positive this week has been the news that the club has come to a provisional agreement with the West Northamptonshire Council over the purchase of land adjacent to Sixfields, and that work will be able to resume on the construction of the east stand.

It has been a shell of a stand since the initial work stopped in the summer of 2015, but the signs are that after more than six years of inactivity, work could soon be underway again, and that has been welcomed by Brady.

"It is huge for the football club, and it is great news that the deal has been done," he said.

"Overall, I feel this club is in a really good place at the minute, where we are driving forwards on the pitch and off the pitch as well.

"So I feel it is a really good time to be involved with the club, and to be a supporter of the football club."

And the Town boss has urged the supporters to get out and back the team against Cambridge this weekend.

"I feel at the moment that the atmosphere is really good at home," he said. "The crowds are good, and that is really important.