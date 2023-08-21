Brady: 'Incredible' Sixfields atmosphere helped Cobblers over the line against Peterborough

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes the ‘incredible’ support from home fans at Sixfields played a crucial part in Northampton’s first Nene Derby victory over rivals Peterborough United in 17 years on Saturday.

Close to a sell-out crowd at Sixfields witnessed a tight League One contest as Posh started both halves on top but saw chances go begging before Town, roared on by their supporters, finished strong and won it in the final minute of normal time through Mitch Pinnock’s extraordinary volley.

"I've asked for more from our fans because I feel they have more of an edge away from home, but we had that extra added edge today because it's the derby and in the last 15 minutes our supporters were incredible,” said Brady.

Jon Brady

"They were really inspiring the players on the pitch and it was an excellent connection in that moment between the players and the fans, and they gave us that extra energy when we needed it because we had to defend strongly at the end when Peterborough came at us.”

Although Peterborough took nearly twice as many shots and enjoyed the better moments, Cobblers finished well after changing shape to 3-5-2 and were in the ascendency prior to Pinnock’s winner.

"There were 10 or 15 minutes before we scored where I felt we were knocking on the door and then as soon as do you score, you go into protection mode and we tried to protect it,” Brady added. "Thankfully we did. We dropped too deep for my liking but it is what it is and we got over the line and that's all going to be learning.

"But there was a period where we changed shape, we went to two up top and we were on the front foot. There were some flashes across goal that were so close for us, but I thought it was a good game in general and both teams went toe-to-toe and wanted to win the game.