Brady impressed with Chouchane's 'ability and attitude' as Brighton midfielder heads to Sixfields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jon Brady says he was impressed with Samy Chouchane’s ‘ability and attitude’ prior to making the decision to sign the young midfielder on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old Tunisian has risen through the youth ranks at Brighton and came onto Northampton’s radar earlier in the summer, with Brady giving the green light to complete the transfer after watching him in action.

A central midfielder blessed with technical quality, Chouchane has been in and around Brighton’s first-team squad and he’s also made 10 appearances for Tunisia Under-20s. He is Town’s 11th summer signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Samy is a ball playing, passing midfielder," said Brady. "As supporters will know, we have an excellent relationship with Brighton, there is a lot of trust there and we thank them for allowing us to add Samy to the squad.

Samy Chouchane

"He has risen through the levels at Brighton to be involved with the first team squad and we have been impressed with his attitude, his ability and his progression. We look forward to welcoming him in to the squad."