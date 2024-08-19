Brady impressed with Chouchane's 'ability and attitude' as Brighton midfielder heads to Sixfields
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 20-year-old Tunisian has risen through the youth ranks at Brighton and came onto Northampton’s radar earlier in the summer, with Brady giving the green light to complete the transfer after watching him in action.
A central midfielder blessed with technical quality, Chouchane has been in and around Brighton’s first-team squad and he’s also made 10 appearances for Tunisia Under-20s. He is Town’s 11th summer signing.
"Samy is a ball playing, passing midfielder," said Brady. "As supporters will know, we have an excellent relationship with Brighton, there is a lot of trust there and we thank them for allowing us to add Samy to the squad.
"He has risen through the levels at Brighton to be involved with the first team squad and we have been impressed with his attitude, his ability and his progression. We look forward to welcoming him in to the squad."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.