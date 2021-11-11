Brady impressed by Revan as Aston Villa loanee plays himself into contention for a regular starting spot

Dominic Revan.

Jon Brady has been impressed by Dominic Revan's 'attitude' and 'adaptability' after the young defender kick-started his Cobblers career with three excellent performances last week.

The 21-year-old, who did not play for a month after signing due to injury, was called upon by Brady in the first-half of last weekend's game against Carlisle United following an injury to right-back Aaron McGowan.

Despite playing slightly out of position, Revan slotted in seamlessly and then marshalled a very young Town defence, which included 15-year-old Josh Tomlinson alongside him at centre-back, in the defeat to Brighton U21s in the EFL Trophy.

But his best performance of the lot came against Cambridge United in the FA Cup on Saturday when he was strong in defence and assured on the ball.

"Dom has had to adjust and adapt because he's an out-and-out centre-half and we've worked with him in the last few weeks," said Brady. "He's young and he's coachable and he's adaptable and I thought he was excellent on Saturday.

"He was aggressive one v one at the weekend against another boy in Shilow Tracey who has a lot of pace, but in the end he had to go off at half-time because I felt Dom was so strong and physical.

"I'm really pleased with Dom but we've had to be so patient with him to get him to this stage. It's probably been more frustrating for us and for him because we know what he can deliver.

"Positionally, we still have a bit to work on if he's to be adaptable for that position but the willingness is there and the attitude is there and it's just about refining him a little bit. He's got energy and pace to burn."

McGowan remains a doubt for Saturday's trip to Bristol Rovers and fellow right-back Michael Harriman is also managing an injury.

Brady added: "It's "great to have healthy competition all round and we hope to get Aaron back as soon as possible. Michael has also had a tough time with injury and illness and we believe he's a quality player as well.