Brady identifies where and how shot-shy Cobblers can improve in the final third

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has explained where and how his shot-shy team can improve in the final third after managing only one effort on target against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Whilst they have looked solid at the back - conceding four goals in their six league games this season - Town's struggle to create chances and score goals continues to undermine them.

The visitors played well for the most part at the League Two table-toppers, enjoying more possession and territory in the first-half, but failure to turn that into chances and goals left them vulnerable and Jamille Matt's 75th-minute header proved the difference.

Brady said: "We got into the final third enough but one thing I would give Forest Green massive credit for as a back three is that they're used to being expansive and leaving themselves one v one and they get back into their shape really well.

"There was one moment where (Danny) Rosey had a chance at the back stick from Sam's (Hoskins) cross. He's about to tap it in but the defender just gets a small touch on the ball and those are the fine margins we talk about.

"We tap that in and we go 1-0 up and they would have to come out at us. We need to get into those situations more. It was a fantastic forward pass from Shaun McWilliams into Jordan Flores, he gets on the half turn and feeds Sam and that's how we want to play.

"We want to play through teams' lines and we want to play quicker and I want to play at a higher tempo, but the players also need to trust themselves at times."

Brady also says his players need to have more belief in their ability and the 'courage' to make those key passes between the lines.

"We can't always lead them - they have to have the courage to play a bit more and that's what we ask," he continued. "We had the territorial advantage and played more of the football in their half and seemed to control the game on Saturday.

"It was just in that final third where we lacked a key pass or a better cross or a little bit of movement and I really feel we can be much better in possession at key moments.

"It's just about having a bit more belief in our quality at times and better decision-making because that would open up a lot more chances and we'll win games like this.

"But it is still a work-in-progress and we're trying to make that better and get those connections and we believe it will come."

Cobblers also failed to kick-on after Brady made a double change, replacing Jordan Flores and Kion Etete with Dylan Connolly and Mitch Pinnock.

Brady added: "It was a cagey affair and both teams were evenly-matched and it was only that spell of 10 minutes where we didn't press how we should have pressed and we allowed them to gain momentum.

"We played quite well in the first-half and we were strong and solid but when we made the changes, there were a couple of things that didn't quite happen in midfield and we needed to be a bit more aggressive.