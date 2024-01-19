Brady ‘humbled’ by Cobblers' travelling support ahead of Oxford clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Town will be backed by a sold-out away section at the Kassam Stadium, with the 1,500 allocation being fully snapped up more than a week before the game.
The Cobblers will hope to make it an enjoyable afternoon for those that are making the trip for the showdown as sixth hosts ninth in the Sky Bet League One.
And Town boss Brady says he and his players will be working as hard as they possibly can to send those travelling fans home with smiles on their faces.
"To have that support is really humbling, and obviously we want to reciprocate that through our performance on Saturday," said Brady.
"We want to show the fans how dedicated we are to this cause, and how hard we are working.
"That is the bare minimum requirement we need to produce at the weekend to at least send our supporters away happy."
The Cobblers travel to the Kassam Stadium in good form, having lost just two of their past 11 league one fixtures, picking up 23 points along the way in that period.
The match is a quick return fixture between the sides, who only met at Sixfields less than a month ago on December 23.
On that occasion, the Cobblers sneaked a dramatic victory as Tyreece Simpson headed home deep into stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win, and there is no doubt revenge will be on the mind of the Oxford players at the weekend.
But as far as Brady is concerned, that match will have no bearing on what happens on Saturday.
"Over the period of time, Oxford have tweaked shape, they have changed personnel, and that is part and parcel of managing a team," he said.
"And what I would say is the first game is gone, done and dusted now.
"It helped us get three points, but we move forward now and we face this game where we are really going to go there and be positive in the way we want to play."
Saturday is Town’s first trip to the Kassam since December 2020, when Keith Curle’s injury-hit side were thumped 4-0 in a league one encounter.