​Boss Jon Brady admits he and his Cobblers players are 'humbled' by the level of support for the club as they prepare to make the short trip to Oxford United on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town will be backed by a sold-out away section at the Kassam Stadium, with the 1,500 allocation being fully snapped up more than a week before the game.

The Cobblers will hope to make it an enjoyable afternoon for those that are making the trip for the showdown as sixth hosts ninth in the Sky Bet League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Town boss Brady says he and his players will be working as hard as they possibly can to send those travelling fans home with smiles on their faces.

Tyreece Simpson scored a last-gasp winner for the Cobblers when they beat Oxford United 2-1 at Sixfields on December 23 (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"To have that support is really humbling, and obviously we want to reciprocate that through our performance on Saturday," said Brady.

"We want to show the fans how dedicated we are to this cause, and how hard we are working.

"That is the bare minimum requirement we need to produce at the weekend to at least send our supporters away happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cobblers travel to the Kassam Stadium in good form, having lost just two of their past 11 league one fixtures, picking up 23 points along the way in that period.

The match is a quick return fixture between the sides, who only met at Sixfields less than a month ago on December 23.

On that occasion, the Cobblers sneaked a dramatic victory as Tyreece Simpson headed home deep into stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win, and there is no doubt revenge will be on the mind of the Oxford players at the weekend.

But as far as Brady is concerned, that match will have no bearing on what happens on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the period of time, Oxford have tweaked shape, they have changed personnel, and that is part and parcel of managing a team," he said.

"And what I would say is the first game is gone, done and dusted now.

"It helped us get three points, but we move forward now and we face this game where we are really going to go there and be positive in the way we want to play."