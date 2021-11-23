Brady 'hugely grateful' for Curle's work at Cobblers and has 'utmost respect' for returning boss

Keith Curle and Shaun McWilliams.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has the 'utmost respect' for Keith Curle ahead of his predecessor's return to Sixfields this evening.

Brady worked closely with Curle at Northampton before he stepped up from his role as U18s coach to replace the current Oldham manager in February, initially taking over on a temporary basis before becoming permanent boss at the end of last season.

Brady's Cobblers have made a strong start to season and will hope to continue that against Curle's struggling Latics tonight.

"The games don't get any easier but we've said this before - there are very fine margins in this league and you can't underestimate anyone," said Brady.

"Oldham had a great win at the weekend and it'll be good to see Keith because I have the utmost respect for him and he did a brilliant job in his time here and I got on very well with him.

"In my time he provided great opportunities to the young players and that always gave us hope whilst I was the youth team manager.

"He gave opportunities to the likes of Scott Pollock, Jay Williams, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Morgan Roberts and others and for that we were very grateful.

"I think the club as a whole is hugely grateful for what he did and especially the promotion in 2020 because he gave everyone a lift in very dark times during the pandemic.

"He brought some real joyous moments to this football club and it'll be good to see him again."

Shaun McWilliams made 64 appearances during Curle's time at the club.

He said: "I look forward to seeing Keith. I will enjoy catching up with him and also Nicky Adams as well - but hopefully we can win the game.

"They will come to us as the away side and we know how they will approach the game under Keith - direct and land on second balls and keep us on the back foot.