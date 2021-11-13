Brady 'hugely disappointed' with Cobblers' performance in defeat to Rovers

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted he was 'hugely disappointed' with his side's performance and in particular the manner of the goals they conceded during their defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Town were ahead at half-time thanks to a Sam Hoskins penalty but it was a slightly fortunate lead based on the balance of play.

The visitors failed to improve in the second-half and they were punished when Josh Grant and Antony Evans turned the game on its head in the space of five minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even a red card for Rovers' Glenn Whelan could not jolt Cobblers into life as their winning run came to an end.

"This game was never going to be a given," said Brady afterwards. "Bristol are a very good side and it's a tough place to come for anyone.

"But I'm just disappointed with the performance today because I feel we're better than that and it would have been great to make it five wins in a row.

"Unfortunately, we were not at our best and we know that, but we were still right in the game right until the very end and we almost nicked a draw with the clearance off the line."

Grant headed Rovers level before Evans pounced on a very rare error from Guthrie.

"The second one is just routine. We should deal with that ball by getting it down and either playing through the thirds or going back to the goalkeeper.

"But we haven't dealt with it and I felt that summed up our day.

"We have looked really strong and solid recently and we've had a lot of clean sheets, nine in 15 prior to this, but that today was not a team that keeps clean sheets.