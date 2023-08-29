Cobblers boss Jon Brady is hoping to strengthen his squad with the addition of an attacking player before the summer transfer window closes on Friday evening.

Town have brought in six players so far this summer and whilst Brady has previously downplayed the possibility of any further additions, the club are active in the market and would like another forward-minded player to provide more depth in attacking areas.

Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie returned to Sixfields on loan earlier in the summer while goalkeeper Max Thompson and striker Tyreece Simpson have also joined on a temporary basis to go with permanent additions Patrick Brough and Manny Monthé.

"We would certainly like to add to our offensive line and we’re working really hard on things,” said Brady on Tuesday. “I’m just hoping something comes off.”

Pushed on whether it would be a loan signing, he added: “We’re just working on it and we’re hoping it comes to fruition.

"I think everyone has seen what we like to bring in over the last couple of years and it would be similar to that and something that needs to complement the group.

"We have a good group but I feel it would really help.”