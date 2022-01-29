Brady hoping for a busy deadline day as Cobblers eye 'further additions'
Cobblers boss Jon Brady is bracing himself for what could be a busy deadline day with 'maybe one, maybe two' potential new signings.
Northampton claimed their first win in five games on Saturday when they beat Salford City 1-0 to remain fifth in Sky Bet League Two.
Three January signings made their debuts in the game - Idris Kanu, Tyler Magloire and Josh Eppiah - but Brady hopes the club's work in the transfer window is not done yet.
EFL clubs have until 11pm on Monday evening to complete both permanent and loan signings.
"I certainly hope there are further additions before the window closes," confirmed Brady after Saturday's win.
"We're working strongly to improve the squad and that's all I can really say on it at the moment.
"There is work going on to make sure we can kick-on and finish the season strongly.
"We want to get the right blend for us and players that will really improve us and make us strong for the rest of the season.
"What we do need is a little bit of power and pace and some freshness in the top line and it's important to help the group with maybe one, maybe two more."