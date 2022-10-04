Brady hopes unpredictable Cobblers can keep opponents guessing

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes his side’s ability to mix up their game and play a variety of styles and formations has been a key factor behind their excellent start to the season.

Town’s success last year was largely built on set-piece goals allied to a strong defence but they have been able to hurt teams in different ways this season. Only five teams have scored more goals from open play in League Two while their 11 set-piece goals is more than double any other side.

Cobblers can both press high or sit in a deeper block to frustrate opponents who like to dominate possession – as Swindon did with little success on Saturday – while they have also played various shapes and systems.

Jon Brady

"It is a conscious effort to be flexible and adaptable with the way we play and what we do,” said Brady. “There are some teams in the league who will play the same way each week but we will play different ways at different times to exploit any weaknesses in the opposition.

"We feel that is important. We don’t always get it right but we try our best and there needs to be a growth mindset with the players where they are always adapting and learning but also playing to our strengths.

"I think you saw that at the weekend against Swindon. They probably felt we would go after them and every other team has looked to press them hard but we were controlled in what we did and we came with a different tactic and that might have surprised them.

"That was quite key to limiting them to only one shot on target in the whole game. There’s a fine balance between your strengths and the opposition's strengths and how you match up and make the difference to ultimately get three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, the points we are picking up shows it’s working and we will keep trying to exploit the opposition and be at our best.”

Brady was not giving anything away when asked if any of his absent players will return against Walsall on Tuesday. “We are obviously very stretched at the weekend but we will find out more when we train later,” he said at Monday’s press conference. “We will have a head count then.

"It is frustrating but it’s created opportunity for other players and those players are taking their opportunities and we are still picking up points, which is really pleasing.”

With leaders Leyton Orient not in action, Cobblers will go top if they beat the out-of-form Saddlers but Brady believes tonight’s opponents have been unlucky not to pick up more points this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad