Brady hopes Cobblers young guns are inspired by Trophy taste of first team action

Eight current academy players were involved in the EFL Trophy tie at Sixfields, including two 16-year-olds, as Town kept themselves in the competition after first half goals from Tyreece Simpson and Shaun McWilliams.

“There was a lot of things to balance tonight because we have to protect the group with the injuries we’ve got but also respect the competition,” said Brady.

"We started with a competitive team and then all the young ones came on. I think we had 10 teenagers in the squad in total and I just said to them afterwards that tonight should inspire them to keep working hard and keep going.

Action from the EFL Trophy match between Northampton Town and Chelsea U21 at Sixfields (Picture: by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"All those wet and windy days where it feels hard to keep going, this is what you strive for and it’s great for the academy as well so there are lots of positives for the club tonight.”

Brady wanted to pay special tribute to Aaron McGowan, who captained the team and played the full 90 minutes despite the sad loss of his father on Tuesday morning.

“I’m really close to all of the players but especially Aaron and I’ve spoken to a lot to him a lot over the last few days,” said Brady.

“This has been going on for a while but unfortunately his dad passed away this morning and that’s obviously a very hard thing for anyone to go through.

"But Aaron’s dad would have wanted him to play and being the man he is, he stepped out and played and that shows incredible strength and incredible character.