Brady hopes Cobblers are due some 'payback' from the officials after being 'driven mad' by another decision

Boss Jon Brady believes Cobblers have not had the rub of the green in recent weeks and are due some 'payback' over the final 10 games of the season.

Brady was furious with the decision to award Carlisle United the free-kick which led to their stoppage-time winner during Saturday's League Two game at Brunton Park.

Even in victory last weekend, the Town manager was again left unhappy by the penalty Tranmere Rovers were awarded for an apparent foul by Paul Lewis.

Brady did not seek further clarification from the officials after Saturday's game, fearing it would just make him angrier, but he hopes the old cliche rings true and these decisions 'even themselves out' before the end of the season.

"Right now I just want to move on and focus on Tuesday," Brady said. "We can't do anything about it now. I would like to have an understanding but it would drive me mad.

"We go 1-0 down after a poor error at the back but I thought we were the more likely side to win it after we got back to 1-1.

"They changed shape back to a three to see it out at 1-1 and stop our threat because they were rocking and they had accepted a point but you can't account for the linesman giving a foul that's not a foul.

"When I watch it back, it's a lot, lot worse and that was just very disappointing. We should have defended it better but it wasn't a free-kick.

"We had incredible support and I think the fans would have seen our commitment and our energy to the game and the way we tried to play. The second-half was a bit of a fight and they changed shape and locked onto us but the supporters would have seen that we gave it everything we had.

"I'm just totally annoyed by that decision at the end. It's helped them get the win.