Cobblers boss Jon Brady will hope to have some players back available for Saturday's big derby game against rivals Peterborough United.

Nine were absent when Town fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Lincoln City in midweek, including Jon Guthrie. The skipper’s workload is being managed at the start of this season due to the nature of the hamstring injury he suffered back in April.

Guthrie is expected to be available again on Saturday but there is more doubt over Shaun McWilliams, Harvey Lintott, Ali Koiki and Lee Burge. None of those four are believed to have suffered particularly bad injuries but they have all missed the last couple of games. Ben Fox was ruled out for six weeks on August 3rd while Danny Hylton, Ryan Haynes and Tyler Magloire remain long-term absentees.

Jon Guthrie should return this weekend.

"We’ll see how those players come through this week,” said Brady. “It’s been a tough period in terms of having to sit on my hands and manage minutes and look after certain players.

"We aren’t going to take risks with anyone but at the same time we feel it’s important to get our best side out so you always have that trade-off and that balance and that’s something we are weighing up at the moment.”

Despite previously stating that the club were ‘probably done’ in the transfer market this summer, Brady admitted he would like ‘a bit more depth’ in his squad after Tuesday’s draw against Lincoln, though there is nothing imminent.