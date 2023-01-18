Brady hopeful Cobblers' injured players won't be out for the long-term
Five players currently injured
Jon Brady is hopeful that Cobblers’ injured players will not be sidelined for the long-term.
Sam Sherring and Aaron McGowan have joined Tyler Magloire, Shaun McWilliams and Lee Burge in the treatment room, while captain Jon Guthrie is being monitored after missing Saturday’s game at Stockport through illness.
Brady previous said he expected McWilliams and Magloire to return before the end of the month after both sustained hamstring injuries, but it is too early to put a timeframe on Sherring and McGowan.
"We have sent Sam and Aaron for scans and we are waiting on the results,” said Brady. “We will see where we are at with those two.
"Probably about two weeks ago, we felt everything was pretty much fine with the group and we were in a good place.
"But we have played on some heavy pitches recently and the one at Salford especially looks to have taken its toll on a few bodies.
“But we feel they are not going to be long-term. A few of those players currently injured are not too far away so it’s a trade-off.”