Brady hopeful at least one of Cobblers' walking wounded will return for Barrow clash

Cobblers midfielder Shaun McWilliams missed Saturday's trip to Harrogate

Jon Brady is hopeful of having at least one of his key injured players back in the squad for the Cobblers' Sky Bet League Two clash with Barrow at Sixfields on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Town boss has seen his squad stretched in recent weeks, with seven first team players unavailable for various reasons for last weekend's impressive 2-1 win at Harrogate Town.

Brady is obviously resigned to being without the likes of long-term injured pair Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson, but he is keeping his fingers crossed that at least one of Kion Etete and Shaun McWilliams will be available for the weekend.

Etete has missed the past two matches after suffering a hamstring strain in the win over Leyton Orient, while McWilliams was withdrawn at half-time of last week's clash at Exeter City due to a thigh strain.

He also missed out on the win at Harrogate, but Brady is keeping his fingers crossed that there will be good news on one, if not both, players in the next few days.

"It is an ongoing process with both player," said the Cobblers boss.

"It is a daily assessment from Michael Bolger our physio, and we are pushing as hard as we can.

"I would hope to have at least one of them back for Saturday."

The Cobblers are currently enjoying a free week ahead of Saturday's match, while opponents Barrow have the little matter of an FA Cup second round replay against Ipswich Town on Wednesday night.

The match is being broadcast live on ITV, with the reward for the winners a third round trip to Championship strugglers Barnsley.

So will the fact Barrow are playing such a high profile match just three days before their long trip to Sixfields an advantage for the Cobblers?

"Not necessarily," said Brady. "You just don't know what the permutations will come out of the match on Wednesday, and they could be on a high."

Barrow will go into the clash against Ipswich off the back of an excellent 2-0 win over Swindon Town on Saturday.