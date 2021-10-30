Brady holds his hands up after revealing McGowan played through injury

Aaron McGowan.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady held his hands up after revealing Aaron McGowan had been playing through injury before being forced off against Carlisle United on Saturday.

The right-back, who had played every minute of every league game this season, was clearly in discomfort from an early stage at Sixfields and eventually accepted he needed to come off.

With Michael Harriman also injured, Dominic Revan came on and played out of position at right-back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've spoken to the physio and we will have to assess that even more," said Brady on McGowan. "It's a tough one for Aaron because he's really had to push himself recently.

"No-one knows the context of what these players do and go through at times and Aaron is one who has gone out there when we probably shouldn't have over the last few weeks.

"He might look on top of his game but I know he can be even better and I'll put my hands up for that one because we probably pushed him too far."

Asked how long McGowan might be sidelined for, Brady added: "I don't want to speculate at the moment but he will be touch and go for next week.