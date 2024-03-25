Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Jon Brady felt Cobblers proved a lot of people wrong with their terrific 1-0 win against Derby County on Saturday after accusations that his side were already on the beach.

Town were five without a win before the weekend and Brady himself admitted that they had lost their ‘edge’ following defeat at Wycombe Wanderers, but he was not willing to accept that his players were on holiday.

And that was proven on Saturday when Sam Hoskins’ superb volley stunned Derby County.

Jon Brady

"People have said a lot of things about us this week, that we have no fight left in us and that we're on holiday and that the players are on the beach, but you saw the commitment today – it was absolutely brilliant,” said Brady.

"It took a lot of discipline and a lot of work-rate and you can't get a result like that if you aren't committed and if you aren’t connected together and for all the players to put in a shift like that, fair play to them.

"You could go through the whole team. Young Louie Moulden. I did say he should have done better for the two goals last week but for a young goalkeeper to bounce back and claim the way he did to take pressure off our back-line was immense. That's so good for him and his development.

"Foxy (Ben Fox) came in at the last minute and did brilliantly and Manny (Monthé) was rocking with tiredness at the end but he got through and it was a brilliant effort from everyone.”

Brady also hailed the quality of Hoskins’ winning goal, adding: "It was a world-class finish from Sam. Time and time again he amazes you with his finishing. It's such a caressed finish and to have the calmness to do that in that moment is special.”

Cobblers have a 17-point cushion over the bottom four and Brady admitted his side can now start planning for another season in League One, but they remain shy of their own target.