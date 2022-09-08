Josh Eppiah has looked ‘sharp’ in training this week and could well be involved for the first time when Cobblers go to Walsall this weekend.

Supporters have been eager to see Eppiah back in action since his return to Sixfields was confirmed nearly three weeks ago.

However, the 23-year-old has had to be patient as he builds up his fitness from scratch following an injury suffered whilst with Leicester in the summer.

Josh Eppiah.

"We need to see that Josh has that physical endurance to not just get through a training session but be on top in the session and be above the level of the session,” explained manager Jon Brady this week.

"We are just starting to find that with him at the moment which shows that his body and his aerobic capacities and his endurance are all starting to get better.