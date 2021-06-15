Brady hints more signings could on the way for Cobblers after Connolly's arrival

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady has suggested the Cobblers are close to making at least one more signing this week following the arrival of winger Dylan Connolly on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was confirmed as Town's fourth summer signing earlier today having put pen to paper on a two-year deal from SPL outfit St Mirren.

Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock, also from Scottish clubs, signed earlier in the summer, while midfielder Paul Lewis left Tranmere for Sixfields last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with plenty of positions still to fill - particularly at centre-back and in goal - the Cobblers are far from finished in this summer's transfer market.

Following Connolly's arrival, Brady said: "We are also progressing in our work to strengthen the squad in other areas and we hope to have more news on that in the coming days."

Here's how the current squad is taking shape...

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Michael Harriman, Joseph Mills, Fraser Horsfall

Midfielders: Shaun McWilliams, Jack Sowerby, Scott Pollock, Paul Lewis, Mitch Pinnock, Dylan Connolly