Cobblers boss Jon Brady says the club’s focus ‘first and foremost’ will be on tying down more of the current squad to longer term deals ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Mitch Pinnock, Shaun McWilliams, Sam Hoskins and captain Jon Guthrie all penned long-term contracts in 2022, in addition to those who joined during the summer, many of whom signed two-year deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of the current squad are tied down until at least 2024 but some will be out of contract next summer, including full-backs Ali Koiki and Aaron McGowan and midfielder Jack Sowerby.

Right-back Aaron McGowan is due to be out of contract next summer.

The transfer window opens on Sunday but Brady is not seeking major reinforcements and says his priority is on the players he currently has at his disposal.

"I think first and foremost what we have done really well is retain a lot of the players who are in the squad at the moment,” said the Town boss following Thursday’s defeat to Swindon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will probably be a little bit more of that with this group, I would suggest, and I want to focus on them first because they are a magnificent group of men who give everything to this football club.

"That will be the primary focus and I'm really pleased with the group and we have to reward players within that group first and foremost before we worry about bringing others in.

Advertisement Hide Ad