Ali Koiki has become the third Cobblers player to be ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury after Ben Fox and Tyler Magloire.

The left-back sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday’s win over Crawley Town and had to be taken off at half-time. He was subsequently sent for a scan and the results confirmed the worst – a serious tear that will keep him sidelined for a significant period of time, well beyond the current season.

That leaves Cobblers light in defence with Magloire and Akin Odimayo also currently injured and Aaron McGowan facing a three-game ban unless his red card is overturned.

"Unfortunately Ali’s season will be done as well,” confirmed manager Jon Brady. “He’s taken a significant injury from the weekend and we won’t see him again this season.

"We have taken some serious injuries to important players and the hardest thing for a manager is that we have not only fantastic players but also fantastic people in the building and it’s heartbreaking to see young players suffer these injuries.

"They can really make a difference to the team but obviously they won’t be able to and the way they have taken these injuries – Tyler and Foxy putting their bodies on the line for the team and Ali with his threatening runs behind the back-line.