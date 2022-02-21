Brady has used comments from rival managers as motivation for Cobblers

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says he has used comments from rival managers as extra motivation for his players this season.

Colchester United interim boss Wayne Brown raised a few eyebrows before Saturday's League Two encounter at Sixfields with his pre-match interview.

"Northampton have done great this year," Brown said last week. "They're nice and solid, but having watched them, there's lots of areas where we can exploit."

Jon Brady.

Brown's bullish attitude did not pay dividends though as his side were beaten 3-0. Newport boss James Rowberry also commented on Cobblers' style of play before going down 1-0.

"People are free to say what they like," said Brady. "You can have opinions in this game.

"But we can use that as motivation as well and we have used it as motivation on several occasions within the group this season.

"People are free to comment but we would never disrespect the opposition before we play anyone."

Whatever the motivation, Brady's side were comfortable in beating Colchester with Fraser Horsfall, Sam Hoskins and Benny Ashley-Seal all on target.

Hoskins' goal was the pick as he curled into the top corner to cap off a terrific team move.

"We were really pleased with it, especially as Colchester had been resurgent and had picked up some good results against good teams," Brady added. "For us to play the way we did against a very experienced team was really good.

"The second goal was really pleasing because it was about passing and moving and one or two touch play with forward runs - everything we have been asking for.

"We want to keep building those sort of patterns and the way we do things. There were a couple of similar moves against Newport where the ball was cleared off the line and you could have said that was fantastic play.