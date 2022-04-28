Brady has so many good things to say about Hoskins after he brings up his half century

Jon Brady and Sam Hoskins.

Cobblers manger Jon Brady has paid tribute to Sam Hoskins after the long-serving forward reached his half century of goals for the club.

Hoskins scored twice against Harrogate Town last Monday to make it 50 and 51 goals in his seven years at Sixfields. He has 11 this season, the most of anyone to wear claret, and eight assists, two of which came at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is also just eight appearances away from playing 300 games for the club, starting 42 of 44 league matches this season alone.

Hoskins, who recently signed a new contract until the summer of 2024, still divides opinion among some sections of supporters but he’s a hugely popular figure in the changing room.

"Sam never divides opinion with us,” said Brady. “First and foremost, his output and his work-rate, the non-negotiables, Sam is an inspiration to his team-mates with what he does.

"As a manager, you can’t beat players like that. And then secondly – touch wood! – he’s always fit and available and that’s another thing you need when you’re a manager.

"His set-pieces and ability to assist and in my opinion he’s up there as one of the best finishers at the football club. He’s adaptable and can play anywhere along the front line, I really like him there. He’s played wing-back once or twice as well.

"There’s so many positives about Sam and what he brings to the team and the level of service and commitment he’s given this football club.

"There have been times when he probably hasn’t been anywhere near 100 per cent fit but he puts himself on the line and those are the things that people don’t see.