Brady has 'selection headaches' for Hartlepool after individuals impress in midweek

Jon Brady admits he is facing some 'selection headaches' for Saturday's trip to Hartlepool United after several individuals impressed in the midweek draw with Walsall.

Town produced a much more accomplished performance against the Saddlers in the EFL Trophy compared to their disappointing efforts in defeat to Sutton last weekend.

"When you're not at your best, you want the next game to come quickly and as a player, you want to get back out there as quickly as you can," said Brady.

"I feel it was important that we had the game on Tuesday and I thought it was a good performance and you always want that when you bring players in that haven't been playing.

"Obviously it was the EFL Trophy but it leaves me with some selection headaches for the weekend and there are some decisions to make, which is a good thing."

One player who particularly caught the eye was winger Dylan Connolly.

"That's what Dylan is all about," Brady added. "I wanted him to break lines and break the opposition's back-line and be more aggressive in what he does.

"I felt he played with a bit of freedom on Tuesday and it was great to see him flying across that grass and getting some crosses into the box.

"He also stepped up and had the confidence to stick away the penalty."

Danny Rose is suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season, opening up a space up front, while it remains to be season if Jon Guthrie is able to start.

Hartlepool have the best home record 10 games into the League Two campaign having won four and drawn one of their five games at Victoria Park.

Brady added: "We want to make sure we're back to our best this weekend but it won't be easy because Hartlepool have a fantastic home record and they're strong defensively.