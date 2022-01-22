Brady has mixed feelings after Cobblers are held by Sutton

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was largely pleased with his side's performance during Saturday's goalless draw with Sutton United but did express some frustration at their lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

Cobblers shaded the first-half before Sutton took control of the second, but the last 15 minutes were dominated by the away side following Craig Eastmond's red card.

But despite chances for Danny Rose and Dylan Connolly, no winner was forthcoming as the two promotion rivals played out a stalemate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was pleased with the commitment and the way we dominated play in the first-half," said Brady.

"The game plan that we set out went exactly the way we wanted in terms of controlling the ball and nullifying most of their threats.

"They only had one chance in the first-half and that came off our corner when their goalkeeper threw it out quickly and they broke on us and Liam (Roberts) made a good save.

"We had two good chances with Jon Guthrie's header and Chanka (Zimba) going in one-on-one and I feel he should finish that. He had another one where they got a block in and Aaron (McGowan) got around the back right at the end and Rosey just has to touch it in but the ball comes too quickly - it would have been an open net.

"But for all our dominance of possession, they are a very hard side to beat here and we didn't have that cutting edge. Overall though, the way we played and dominated the ball, it was really good."

On Eastmond's red card, Brady had no doubt, adding: "It was 20 yards from me and the lad has gone over the ball with his studs and come down Mitch's shin.